Steelton celebrates Father’s Day

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A local organization wanted to make sure dads were celebrated this Father’s Day at Highspire Memorial Park.

Steelton Highspire United and Transformation Church and Ministries teamed up to host a Father’s Day event in the park.

It was filled with food, games, and live music. There were also over 30 community leader mentors at the event to spend the day with the kids in attendance.

“We’re here with Steelton Highspire United to lift up the fathers and to celebrate the community,” Pastor Eric Birden said.

The event was free for all dads, moms, and kids.