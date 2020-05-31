Steelton Highspire graduation procession Friday

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Seniors at Steelton Highspire in Dauphin County are gearing up for a special celebration and they are asking residents to show their roller pride on Friday June 5.

Community leaders and volunteers will hold a pre-graduation procession that will go down Front Street in Steelton and end in Highspire.

Organizers say it’s important to support seniors for their commitment, hard work, and sacrifices they have made because of the pandemic.

Students want to get the word out so Friday will be special for seniors and the Roller community.

Senior Kendell Pryor says, “They can share the post on social media they can speak with family and friends and come out and support the event or then can adopt a senior.”

“Showing our love and support for your seniors by decorating houses and cars and coming out and playing music and having fun we need people to show up,” said senior Tyler Fritz.

The Steel-High procession starts at 6:30 this Friday in Steelton.

