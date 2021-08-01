Steelton Highspire soccer camp showcases skills and leadership

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s an annual tradition in the Steelton Highspire area that’s continuing to grow each year.

The Steelton Highspire United Soccer Camp wrapped up its week-long session on Sunday.

Children ages three up to 14 were taking part in the soccer camp held in Highspire. Junior camp counselors helped teach the younger players some drills, while also showing them the importance of leadership off the soccer field.

Last year’s camp was canceled because of the pandemic and organizers say it was good to see the players back on the field.

“Every year we look forward to it and I’m sure the kids look forward to it,” Head Coach John Dellinger said. “I am glad we had it this year and saw a lot of new faces and some returning faces.”

This was the sixth year of the camp.