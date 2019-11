STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Steelton-Highspire High School got a hands-on lesson in art and civics. They took a field trip to Noor International Market at Pine and Front streets to paint a mural on the outside wall.

Some of the teens are art students and others are involved in a program that teaches community involvement.

The store owner asked the school to create a mural that showcases the cultural variety in Steelton.