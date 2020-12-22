Steelton man wanted on five charges and involvement in homicide of Ismail Lewis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steelton Borough Police Department is searching for Shnasia Peterson, of Steelton, for his alleged involvement in the homicide of Ismail Lewis on September 2nd, 2020.

Police have obtained arrest warrants for Peterson, and Mason Quailes, of Harrisburg, who are both charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

While Qualies is currently incarcerated for an unrelated, police have reason to believe Peterson has fled the area and a warrant has been turned over to the U.S. Marshals for apprehension.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s location can submit an anonymous Crimewatch tip submission by calling 717-939-9841 or contacting Det. Sgt. Shaub at wshaub@steeltonpa.com.