Steelton residents oppose water plant sale

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) - More Steelton residents continue to sign a petition asking the water authority to keep its water plant.

It's been a hot topic on social media, with one person stating that the residents of Steelton do not agree with this decision.

15 public meetings were held and people were given the opportunity to share their ideas, but the water authority decided that keeping the plant would be a financial risk across the board.

Borough manager Doug Brown says there are too many risks to put on residents.

Over the years there have been rumors that the steel plant could close or scale back production. The plant is responsible for nearly 65 percent of the water revenue.

"If the mill were to leave we would have to raise rates over 200 percent in order to make up the cost for the shortfall," says Brown.

The water plant is 11 million dollars in debt, and it would cost 17 million dollars to build a new plant or make renovations to meet state and federal requirements.

"It's a tough decision, but it's the right decision," says Brown."The board decided that it makes much more sense to sell it to an entity that has the resources and scale and size to be able to absorb a hit like a mill leaving the town."

Pennsylvania American Water bought the plant for 22.5 million dollars.