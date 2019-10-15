Steelton teens face felony charges for assault

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Cell phone video captures six teenagers assaulting a man described to be in his late 40’s, only blocks away from the high school.

The teens recorded have had previous brushes with the law, this most recent incident causing a notable uproar. Some of the individuals’ previously committed crimes include car thefts and break-ins.

Witnesses say the man blew his horn because the group was standing in the street and he couldn’t get past them.

When he got out of the car, words were exchanged and he falls to the ground after punches were thrown.

Sergeant Bill Shaub says that the teenagers were charged with felony rioting, and believes their actions are not representative of the young student population in the borough.

“We have a good relationship with the students in our neighborhoods,” said Shaub. “There are just a small group of kids who continue to get in trouble.”

Former Steelton Borough Council Member, Denae House, said the students recorded need to be held accountable for their actions, but should not be given up on.

“A lot of them experience trauma in their environment or at home,” said House. “They don’t get the guidance or direction that they need at home, and those who they surround themselves with are in the same situation, so as a group, they continue to make poor decisions.”