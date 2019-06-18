Steelton ‘throws out’ trash company, switches to Harrisburg

Steelton Borough leaders Monday tossed out their current trash company, and decided to switch services.

Council voted unanimously to partner with the City of Harrisburg for trash collection, refusing to continue working with York-based Republic Services, which the borough has used for more than 10 years.

Borough councilman, Dennis Heefner, said the decision came after complaints about Republic’s employees began to pile up.

“Throwing the trash cans around, breaking trash cans,” said Heefner, adding that the reported problems didn’t stop there. “Case in point I guess it was, a guy went and urinated in somebody’s yard.”

General manager for Republic, Tim O’Donnell, apologized to borough leaders and, before they voted, made a plea that he would personally fix any problems with his employees.

“We are gonna take these issues extremely seriously, we will correct them for the long-term hopefully,” said O’Donnell.

But council didn’t care, throwing out his apology and choosing Harrisburg because of their cost and choice of can sizes (95, 65 and 35 gallons).

Per quarter, Harrisburg will cost about $75 versus Republic’s $86.70 (both prices are for 2019-2020, and increase marginally over the next few years; a chart with the prices is attached to this story).

The Republic contract runs out at the end of June; Harrisburg is set to take over collection services in July.