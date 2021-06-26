Steelton woman celebrates 100th birthday

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was a special day in Steelton, as it was Josie Williamson’s 100th birthday.

Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon to show their love to Williamson, who moved to the area in 1956 after growing up in North Carolina.

Williamson worked as an accountant for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until her retirement in 1979. Williamson has been an active member of the Steelton community for decades, and family members were moved by the opportunity to be a part of her special day.

“She and my grandfather made a vow to take care of me in my father’s absence when he went away to the military,” one of Williamson’s family members said. “And she has held up to that promise today. I’ll be 52 and she has held up to the promise and always been there.”

The Pa. House of Representatives and Dauphin County Commissioners sent citations recognizing Williamson’s 100th birthday.