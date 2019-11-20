Steelton woman waives hearing in death of infant daughter

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton woman is headed to court on charges related to the death of her infant daughter last year.

Shante R. Plummer, 39, waived a preliminary hearing this week. She is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Plummer’s 2-month-old daughter died in October 2018. Police and emergency responders were called to the 600 block of North Second Street for a report of an unresponsive child and could not revive the girl.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the baby showed signs of abuse and died as a “result of violence.”

Plummer is in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court is scheduled for Jan. 3.

