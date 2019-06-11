STEM camps begin at Harrisburg University

Harrisburg University kicked off its science, technology, engineering, and math summer camps on Monday.

There are an elementary STEM camp, a 3D modeling and drone camp, one for Lego robotics, and another for coding. The camps are for students in third grade through 12th grade and last through Friday. Hundreds of Midstate kids are taking part.

“The elementary STEM to get students engaged in STEM activities, so that they can understand how that relates to what they’re doing in their schoolwork and eventually for a career in the future,” said John Friend, Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment at Harrisburg University.

Now through the first week of August, there are 35 different camps happening at Harrisburg University.

