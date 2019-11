HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township police are seeking information on a stolen white 2007 Kenworth dump truck.

They say the truck was stolen Oct. 29 from the area of Route 22/322 at Interstate 81.

Police released a photo of a similar truck.

Anyone with information should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.

