Storm damage surrounds several parts of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mother nature left her mark with storm damage that has affected many drivers and homeowners.

There were several areas that experienced damage where Harrisburg residents say the aftermath is what caught them off guard.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

Cameras found a whole tree blocking the right lane on Interstate-81.

However, that wasn’t the only tree to fall. There was also a tree down near homes in Colonial Park.

PPL spent a lot of energy on power outages and at its peak on Wednesday, around 12,000 homes and businesses in the Harrisburg area were dark.

“Well for me and my two children it’s horrible,” Cameron Street tenant Thelsha Walker said.

Flash floods shocked drivers on North Cameron Street. Several cars faced severe flood damage and needed to be pushed or towed.

“It’s very difficult it’s very disheartening,” Jonathan Penaloza said.

Penaloza needed a bucket to bail out his vehicle yet he says things could’ve been worse.

“I am very grateful and very happy, but I do feel bad for others that are going through this situation no one deserves to have their vehicle destroyed in this manner,” Penaloza said.