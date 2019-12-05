Strangers donate new Christmas decorations after Harrisburg neighborhood theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 when Lynn Washington had several Christmas decorations stolen, including a four-foot angel, a nativity scene, blow-up Grinch and a sign that said joy.

“You’re going to have your grinches out there, but guess what? Christmas is coming. Christmas is here. You can’t stop it,” Washington said.

After last week’s story, people from all over wanted to replace what was taken.

“You’ve been doing this for years and I look forward to driving by and seeing it. And when I saw you on the news it broke my heart,” said a man driving by.

8-year-old Molly Stenger and her family in Camp Hill wanted to help.

“When I saw the story I’m like wow that’s not really nice to do something like that, so I had an idea in my mind that maybe we could get her some of the decorations that she lost. Maybe we could buy some for her,” Molly said.

“The kids came by to drop off a joy sign, a grinch,” Washington said.

The amount of love and kindness others have shown is overwhelming at times.

“So many people, so many angels out there that have blessed not only me but this community,” Washington said.

“It feels good to me that I’m spreading joy around the world and helping others like my mom would do and my sister would do,” Stenger said.

Others donated a nativity scene and gift cards. Washington says a new angel statue is on the way.

“You can take a sign that says joy and it’s materialistic. But you can’t steal joy itself,” Washington said.

A grinch may have stolen some decorations, but now, Lynn Washington has two grinches to really steal the season.

Before the decorations are permanently on display, Washington’s going to have them blessed and have a small gathering Saturday afternoon to say thank you to the community.