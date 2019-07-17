Straws & Stripes headlined by 3 Doors Down to benefit military nonprofit

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A music festival featuring 3 Doors Down will benefit a military nonprofit as it fights against PTSD and other challenges affecting veterans.

Straws & Stripes is an all-day festival that will be held Saturday at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey.

In addition to 3 Doors Down, the 21 and older event will feature several musical acts including Ben Gallaher and Tonic.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The group made up of veterans from all branches of the military, helps support veteran facilities.

The Vineyard will also be celebrating the release of wines, beers, and ciders with strawberries.

Tickets cost between $49-$109.

The event is from noon-9 p.m.