Struggling veterans in Harrisburg gifted warm meals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Duncannon American Legion in Perry County dropped off cheesesteak subs to residents and staff at the Bethesda Mission on Saturday.

Organizers say many who live at the facility are veterans fighting addiction who are trying to get their lives back on track and it’s important they know there are people who support them on their recovery journey.

“We got a heck of staff there at Duncannon Legion, and really good patrons and all through the year they give donations here and donations there,” says Ron Deiter from Duncannon American Legion. “We are always trying to find good things to do for the community.”

Deiter says he felt honored to be chosen the deliver the food.

The Duncannon American Legion plans on donating clothing to the mission later this year.