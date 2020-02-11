Student art to benefit Soup and a Bowl fundraiser

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Central Dauphin and Central Dauphin East high schools are using their creativity to help a nonprofit group put food on the tables of people in need.

The students are providing about 50 bowls for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s annual Soup and a Bowl event. People who take part in the annual fundraiser get to keep a hand-crafted bowl.

Soup and a Bowl is March 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill. Tickets are $30 and include soup, bread, dessert and a drink.

The food bank is hoping to raise $30,000. The sale of one ticket provides 180 meals.

Tickets are available here.