Students to protest changes to HACC’s mental health resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some HACC students plan to hold a sit-in Wednesday to protest recent changes to their mental health services.

HACC recently announced that starting next year, some on-campus resources will be cut due to funding. Students will still have access to the resources at little to no cost from off-campus resources.

Students are organizing a sit-in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at libraries on all HACC campuses. The protest was announced through a grassroots campaign by students on the HACC Students Facebook group.

HACC President John J. “Ski” Sygielski said when they eliminate the 20 on-campus counselor positions next year, they plan to refer students seeking mental health services to a third-party off-campus resource. He says the off-campus counselors will be able to provide more comprehensive round-the-clock care at low to no cost to students.

Sygielski said in the past school year, less than 1% of their 17,000 students used the on-campus services.