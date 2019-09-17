Student struck in crosswalk by man who drove away, police say

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a person who drove away after striking a high school student in a crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Millersburg police said the student was walking to school and was struck while crossing at Church and North streets around 8 a.m. He had minor bruises and was transported by his parents for a medical evaluation.

The striking vehicle was described as a black or dark-colored SUV driven by a male with a dark complexion, in his 20s or 30s, with a beard. He reportedly stopped and asked the student, “What are you doing?” but then drove away, police said on their Facebook page.