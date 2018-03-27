Students compete for Harrisburg University esports scholarships

Hundreds of students from across the country are competing for 16 athletic scholarships from Harrisburg University.

“Obviously, bringing a world-class varsity team to this area so people can start to get exposed to what we think is an amazing industry,” head coach Geoffrey Wang said.

The students are fighting to play on the school’s esports team, a competitive video game program.

Tuesday’s tryouts for the scholarships will test players in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. The judges will evaluate students on rank, experience, dedication and how they approach each game.

“Depending on the game, it can be three players, five players, six players that compete against each other. It’s overall very competitive,” said Chad Smeltz, the program director.

Current students had exclusive in-person tryouts on Tuesday. The coaches will then take their search digital, expanding their pool of collegiate gamers.

“We’re one of the first schools ever to do an international tryout. We’re actually going to have players from Europe and potentially South Korea competing to be on our varsity team,” Wang said.

The tryouts will span over the next four weeks. The esports season begins in the fall.

Harrisburg University plans to host events where the public can watch and support the team.