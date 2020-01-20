Students look to assist other peers with clothing drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers are working to transform an old classroom into a uniform clothing drive for students at Harrisburg High School Sci-Tech.

“We’re painting this old classroom. It hasn’t been used for 10 years, so I really want to recolor it, revamp it, and really make it feel more comfortable and more at home,” high school senior Mackenzie Skinner said.

Skinner says she relates to not having new or proper fitting clothes for school.

“There is some type of judgment when students don’t always have the best fitting clothes, so I want this to be available to students who may not be able to afford the best clothes. That way, they can get nice fitting clothes that make them feel comfortable,” Skinner said.

The drive opens all school year long to grades 9-12, stocked with uniforms handed-down each year by graduating seniors.

“If something happens in their life, where they can’t afford it, a house fire, you know, life happens, so I want this to be a way for students to feel comfortable and ask for help,” Skinner said.

Volunteers hope to have the room completed by the end of the school year.