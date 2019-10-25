Study ranks Harrisburg as 27th most bed bug infested city in U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Terminix study ranks Harrisburg as the 27th most bed bug infested city in the country.

The rankings are based on Terminix’s numbers of house calls per city, but local experts agree that Harrisburg is ripe with unwanted bedfellows.

Akita Pest Control serves all of the Midstate and beyond. They said they see around 400 to 500 cases of bed bugs in Harrisburg a year because frankly, it’s a commuter city.

“[Harrisburg has] row homes. They have attached homes. They have attached walls so bed bugs are climbing freely from house to house, apartment to apartment,” said Damon Leon, general manager of Akita Pest Control.

They’re fast to move in, but take forever to get out.

“Not only do they multiply so fast, but they’re also growing resistance to pesticide day after day. So, they’re becoming harder to kill,” Leon said.

They’ve adapted quite well over the years — even when it comes to feeding on you. Depending on their host, normal feeding hours are usually between 1-3 a.m.

“They wait until the activity has reached a minimal. They sense your carbon dioxide. They sense a bunch of things that you’re giving off, and that’s when they feed,” Leon said.

Bites can sometimes take up to weeks to show up, so sometimes the best bet is to do some home hunting.

“Take anything you have that’s bright and shine it along the seams of your bed, and look for the tell-tale signs — those are shell encasements, little black tiny dots, which are fecal staining,” Leon said.

Prevention is always preferred — so be careful.

“I can’t even tell you how many times that I’ve had people who visit family in nursing homes, and then two or three months later, they found out they had really bad bed bug infestations,” Leon said.