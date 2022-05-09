HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health. The event will bring together people from different organizations throughout the Midstate in support of the same cause.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol programs will host Monday’s rally that will take place on the steps of the State Capitol. Secretary of the department, Jen Smith, will join the Commonwealth Preventiance Alliance along with other Wolf Administration officials and substance use disorder stakeholders to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The department’s programs are committed to providing education, intervention and treatment programs to reduce drug and alcohol abuse and dependency for all Pennsylvanians.

Monday’s rally will begin at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.