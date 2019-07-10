Suez to turn off water, flush system in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Suez Water will turn off water service to customers in parts of Lower Paxton and Susquehanna Townships Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

That water shut-off will go from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Suez will also conduct “directional flushing” Wednesday around 8 a.m. as a direct result of customer complaints about continued brown, discolored water.

For information on the total water shut off and what roads are affected, click here.

For information on the flushing of the system, click here.