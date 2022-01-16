Sunday night shooting leaves one dead in Allison Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Witnesses say the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Bill Café on the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill section of the city. The coroner was called to the scene and pronounced one man has died.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Police currently have no arrests or suspects and are investigating the incident. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.