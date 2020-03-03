Supreme Court to review child sex abuse time limits decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court will review a lower court’s decision that lets some victims of childhood sexual abuse pursue lawsuits despite time limits.

The justices announced Monday they will reconsider the decision allowing Renee Rice to sue.

Rice alleges that Altoona-Johnstown Diocese officials’ silence regarding a Roman Catholic priest who she says molested her amounted to fraudulent concealment.

A diocesan spokesman is declining to comment. Rice’s lawyer says her case has been cited by other litigants in the past eight months to support their own claims.

Pennsylvania lawmakers eased time limits for future child sex abuse victims late last year, but that doesn’t apply to older claims, such as Rice’s.

