SURVEY: Harrisburg community’s input needed for city’s pools renovation and rebuild

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is seeking community input with a survey to help decide what equipment and elements to include in the proposed designs for the renovation and rebuild of two of the city’s pools.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Mayor Eric Papenfuse held a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 14, to announce the proposed designs and solicit public feedback. The city proposed using approximately $13 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the projects.

To complete the survey, click here.

“The City’s pools, which were built in the aftermath of the 1960s racial unrest in Harrisburg and have already survived long past their expected lifetimes play an important role in serving a community disproportionately and deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Papenfuse said. “Whether it is providing recreational opportunities for our youth, summer jobs for our residents, or safe spaces for families, we need them now more than ever.”

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 depending on City Council’s approval during the budget process later this year. During the construction period, which could last over three years for one pool to ensure continual public use, admission will be free. Admission will also be free for at least the first year once the new pools open, according to the press release.

Hard copies of the survey are also available at MLK City Government Center and at the park’s office (100 Concert Drive). The Parks & Rec Team will be at the South Side Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hall Manor where residents can also complete the survey in person.