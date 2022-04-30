HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An emotional gathering at Italian Lake in Harrisburg on Saturday, April 30.

Dozens of survivors of violence, sexual assault, domestic violence, and families of victims who did not make it took part in the fourth annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action.

This is to mark the end of National Crime Victims Week. It is part of a national effort hosted by crime survivors for safety and justice.

People from across the Midstate got a chance to honor loved ones lost to violent crime, as well as to call for a change to help protect people.

“There was a young man who played basketball with my grandson and my grandson called me one day and it was hurtful to hear him cry about his teammate. So I am here to help make a change in the community and whatever I can do I am available to do it,” Jean Ussery said.

Similar events were held today at state capitals around the country.