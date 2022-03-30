HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a taxi cab driver on Sunday night.

Police say they arrested the suspect on Wednesday evening in Harrisburg. The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team assisted with the arrest.

Harrisburg Police will hold a press conference at noon on Thursday.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.