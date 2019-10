HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole $300 worth of goods from a Harrisburg-area grocery store.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance photos of the man they want to question. They said he stole the goods from the Weis Market on Union Deposit Road on Sept. 27.

Anyone who can identify him should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.