Suspect sought in armed robbery of Middletown store

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Middletown police released a surveillance photo of a man they said displayed a knife while demanding cash from the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street.

The robbery occurred on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect, said to be in his 40s or 50s, was wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers. He was last seen heading west toward North Union Street.

Police are asking anyone with cameras in the area to check for a man matching his description between 11:20 p.m. and 11.40 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak with a Middletown police officer.

