HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man they say used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Hummelstown restaurant.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the man. They said he was in the Subway on East Main Street and paid for his order with the counterfeit cash on Saturday at 6:25 p.m.

He was seen leaving in a light-colored sedan.

Anyone who can identify him should call Hummelstown police at 717-558-6900.