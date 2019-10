HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday morning, police responded to report of dead female at the Quality Inn on Front Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the deceased body of a female in one of the rooms while the cause of death is currently unknown.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.