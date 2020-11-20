Susquehanna Township need help identifying woman involved in hit-and-run

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking for a woman involved in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday morning.
Officers are investigating the hit and run that occurred on the 3800 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg, Pa around 9:50 a.m.
The striking vehicle is believed to be a black Mercedes SUV.
According to STPD’s report, the female driving the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a parked car.
Witnesses or anyone who may have any information about the driver’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Ferrufino at 717-652-8265 or by email at jferrufino@susquehannatwp.com.
