Susquehanna Township need help identifying woman involved in hit-and-run

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking for a woman involved in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday morning.

Officers are investigating the hit and run that occurred on the 3800 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg, Pa around 9:50 a.m.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a black Mercedes SUV.

According to STPD’s report, the female driving the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a parked car.

Witnesses or anyone who may have any information about the driver’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Ferrufino at 717-652-8265 or by email at jferrufino@susquehannatwp.com.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss