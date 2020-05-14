Susquehanna Township officer among those honored in national police vigil

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Susquehanna Township lieutenant was one of 307 officers honored at the 32nd National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’s virtual vigil Wednesday evening.

Susquehanna Police Lt. Robert “Bo” McCallister was shot during the pursuit of a bank robbery suspect all the way back in 1981.

He died more than a year ago in January 2019, and officials determined that gunshot wound led to his death. It’s a complicated case — but one thing is simple. He’s a hero, and he will be remembered — nationwide.

“Their names have just been added to the walls of the memorial in Washington D.C., joining the 21,910 already engraved there,” said Marcia Ferranto, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO.

The vigil was the first of its kind. For 31 years it was held at the National Mall, but that’s not possible in a pandemic.

“All over the country, law enforcement professionals are putting their life on the line, despite the dangers brought on by COVID19,” Ferranto said.

McCallister never backed away from danger. His colleagues said he was the best of the best right up until his retirement.

“Serving as a law enforcement officer is the toughest job in america,” said United States Attorney General William Barr (R).

It’s a tough job that McCallister loved.

“We can honor their legacies and show our gratitude. That is the duty we all now share,” Barr said.

The person who shot McCallister was never found, but Dauphin County is actively investigating the case as a homicide.