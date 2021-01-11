Susquehanna Township Police arrest man wanted for sexual assault

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 11, the Susquehanna Township Police Department arrested Ricardo Desouza in connection with a warrant issued in August regarding a sexual assault investigation.
Desouza was wanted for sexual assault and indecent contact.
The warrant was issued by MDJ James Lenker on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
