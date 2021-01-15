Susquehanna Township Police form Cold Case Homicide Task Force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police have formed a Cold Case Homicide Task Force.

The task force will focus on five specific Susquehanna Township cold case homicides dating back as far as 1974.

In a press release, the task force writes “We will never give up on identifying those responsible for these murders and bringing closure to the families of the victims.”

The Task Force will investigate the following criminal homicides:

The killing of Lydia Hemperly on Mountainview Road in October of 1974.

The killing of Ramon Yentzer in the parking lot of the Scottsdale Apartments in March of 1978.

The ultimately fatal shooting of Lieutenant Robert McCallister during a bank robbery on Nationwide Drive in February of 1981.

The murder of James Douglas Kelbaugh on Blue Mountain in May of 1986.

The murder of Dawn Stanback, who was found along the Susquehanna River in September 2001.

We urge anyone who has information about any of these homicides to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 652-8265 or email Detective Scott Meier at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.