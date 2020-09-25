Susquehanna Township police investigate head-on collision on North Front Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on the 4700 block of North Front Street.

Around 12:43 p.m., A Toyota Camry hit a Honda Pilot SUV head-on, police say. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the 4700 block of North Front Street was partially and sometimes fully closed for almost 90 minutes.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 652-8265.

