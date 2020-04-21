Susquehanna Township Police investigating two burglaries in the Montrose Park area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police are investigating two burglaries that occurred on Monday night in the Montrose Park area.

Police say the burglaries happened after 10 p.m. The suspect appears to be surreptitiously entering unlocked doors and cutting screen doors to gain entry into homes.

Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity or people immediately, by calling 911.

Officials are encouraging all residents to keep doors locked, lights on, and valuables out of plain sight. Police patrols have been increased in the area.