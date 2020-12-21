Susquehanna Township Police say Monday morning altercation leaves ‘tremendous amount of trauma’ to involved parties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police responded to an altercation Monday morning involving two males and a tremendous amount of trauma to the involved parties.

When police arrived at the 3800 block of Schoolhouse Lane, they discovered one of the male parties involved transported himself to hospital with stab wounds to the torso, arm, and other parts of the body. The perpetrator of these acts was later identified as Leroy Spann III.

Spann was later arrested at his home in the 600 block of Geary St. and charged with one count of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

Spann III was remanded to Dauphin County Prison without bail and a State Parole detainer.