Susquehanna Township police searching for man charged with robbery, assault

Alex Valentin, 34 (Photo: Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking for 34-year-old Alex Valentin, who has been charged with robbery and simple assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.

