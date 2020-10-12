Susquehanna Township police searching for man charged with robbery, assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking for 34-year-old Alex Valentin, who has been charged with robbery and simple assault.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.
