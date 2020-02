HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township police are asking for public assistance in finding 58-year-old Blaine Thompson, who has been missing since Feb. 2.

Police say Thompson suffers from psychiatric and mental issues, physically dependent on medication.

He may have traveled outside of the Harrisburg area and anyone with information is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at (717) 558-6900.