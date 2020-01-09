Susquehanna Township police seek tips on shooting incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the person who fired shots into a Susquehanna Township home last month.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of North 26th Street just before midnight on Dec. 15.

Police said at least six shots were fired into the home that had seven people inside, including a 3-year-old child. They said a dark-colored SUV fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.