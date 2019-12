HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are trying to identify a suspect for the armed robbery of a business in Susquehanna Township.

Police said the man was carrying an umbrella when he entered the business at the Progress Plaza, in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue, around 9 p.m. Friday. They said he displayed a gun and took money from the register.

Anyone with information should call Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.