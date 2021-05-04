Susquehanna Township School District retired mascot name and logo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School Board President, Jesse Rawls announced on Monday night, the district will retire the Indians mascot name and logo.

This follows several months of discussions by a committee that was formed after the district received a petition with more than 4,000 signatures calling for change.

Rawls said Monday, the name “Indians” will always be a part of the school’s history, but it is time to come up with a mascot and logo that will not be divisive and bring pride to the community and those who attended the district.

Allyn Rosenberger wrote the petition. She says she is grateful the district listened to different views, and gave voice to Native Americans who are constantly characterized by mascots.

“I am also hopeful this will inspire other schools across the state and the country to have the conversation, ” said Rosenberger, “We know there are at least 60 other districts in the state that have racist mascots.”

Rawls says they will conduct an extensive research effort, and take input from the public, before a decision is made on a new mascot name and logo.