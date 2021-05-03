Susquehanna Township School District retires Indian mascot and logo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After careful consideration, the Susquehanna Township School District has decided that they will no longer be using the Indian mascot or logo.

School Board President Jesse Rawls Sr. said in a statement, “We listened carefully to calls for change. We listened carefully to the calls to maintain what we have. We listened to the Native American and Indigenous communities that live with us as our students, neighbors, friends and community leaders.”

“A school district mascot should be a source of pride, celebration and unity for all members of a community,” Rawls Sr. said. “While the name ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, we are excited to move forward with a process that selects a new district name, mascot and imagery that can unite all members of our community in pride”.

The district did announce that there will be a new logo, name and mascot to represent the district. Nothing has been said on when or how that process will take place.