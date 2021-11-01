Susquehanna Township superintendent leads effort to solicit input for mascot, logo change

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township School Board voted earlier this year to retire the indians mascot and logo, because people found it offensive. Dr. Tamara Willis is the district’s superintendent. She says dealing with the pandemic was the top priority when the mascot concern surfaced,, but her administration took the concerns seriously. “We wanted to make sure we respected the people who supported the name and logo,’ said Willis, “But we wanted to do what was in the best interest of the district, moving forward.” Willis has been the superintendent in the district for five years. She listened to people who for and against the change, but she said talking with Native Americans from the region was impactful. “We had a graduate from our district talk about the impact the name and logo had on him,” said Willis, “I knew it was something that we were going to have to address.

Dr. Willis is giving presentations to students, parents and board members that include themes for mascots and logos. She is encouraging people to give feedback and the district will allow people to vote oon several options online in December, and have a new name and mascot chosen by the end of the year. The goal is to have an unveiling by August 2022.