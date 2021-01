HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two female suspects who are are believed to have stolen merchandise from the Weis Market on Union Deposit Road Wednesday evening.

The duo left the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler rental sedan with a South Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5151, or at 106@susquehannatwp.com.