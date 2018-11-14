Susquehanna Township responds to reports of teacher using racial slur
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Susquehanna Township School District is responding to reports that a science teacher used a racial slur in class.
Officials say the teacher used the "N" word in the context of telling students not to use it., and that it would be inappropriate to use in an upcoming project.
The teacher admitted to using the word.
That teacher was suspended, and has since returned to the classroom, and apologized to students.
Those students were given the opportunity to transfer to a different teacher.
