Susquenita teacher has child endangerment, corruption charges dropped

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A first-grade teacher at Susquenita Elementary School is no longer facing charges she allowed her underage children to drive a vehicle on public roads.

All charges against Yvonne Wiest were withdrawn Tuesday at her preliminary hearing before a district judge.

Her attorney said Weist was just along for the ride and it was her husband who ordered the kids to children to drive. The attorney believes Wiest will be allowed to return to her classroom.

Wiest, 47, of Camp Hill, was charged in August with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, reckless endangerment, and a summary offense.

Her husband, 40-year-old Neil F. Wiest, still faces the same charges. His preliminary hearing was postponed.

In a criminal complaint, state police said Neil Weist on or around Sept. 9, 2018, forced a 14-year-old to drive at night on a public road populated with other drivers, even though the boy did not want to get behind the wheel.

During a second incident on or around Sept. 29, 2018, it was reported the family was returning home from a wine festival in northern Dauphin County. Neil Wiest moved to the passenger seat and allowed his children to take turns driving a Ford Excursion for about five minutes on their own.

The children, reported to be between the ages of 9 and 12 years old, passed one to two cars per minute, the complaint states.

In interviews with investigators, the children said they were lucky cars were not coming in the opposite lane at certain times. They said there were times when they veered off the road and into the opposite lane.

